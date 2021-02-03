Maha minister in spot after 2nd wife complains to police

In a complaint to Director-General of Police Hemant Nagrale, Karuna Sharma, the aggrieved woman, has alleged that Munde has kept their two children in ‘confinement' at his bungalow Chitakoot.

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde found himself in a spot on Wednesday after his self-confessed second wife accused him of harassment and confining their two children at his official bungalow.

She claimed that when she went to meet the kids on January 24, a large posse of policemen prevented her entry. She also levelled other allegations against the minister.

Demanding action against Munde, Sharma threatened to go on a hunger strike from February 20 either outside the Mantralaya, the minister's bungalow or the Azad Maidan.

Reacting to the developments, Munde, 45, refuted Sharma's allegations and said that the issues between them are under the process of mediation in the court.

"A mediator has been appointed by the court… Two rounds of talks have taken place on the issue of the children's custody and other matters. These allegations are baseless and intended to defame me," Munde, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, told mediapersons late on Wednesday evening.

Sharma's allegations came barely weeks after her sister, who's also an upcoming singer, had made a sensational statement accusing Munde of raping her repeatedly for several years and lodged a written complaint with the Oshiwara police station.

However, some 11 days later, she abruptly withdrew her statements and the police complaint against the minister and the matter apparently died down after the NCP stood by Munde.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya posted Sharma's complaint on social media while Bhumata Ranragini Brigade chief Trupti Desai demanded action against the minister.

"See the complaint of Karuna Dhananjay Munde against Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is playing with lilves of 3 women/wives. He must be expelled from the ministry," Somaiya demanded.

