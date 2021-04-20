  1. Sify.com
  Maha ministers demand complete lockdown, CM to decide

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 20th, 2021, 19:00:21hrs
Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) All Maharashtra ministers on Tuesday demanded that a complete lockdown should be imposed in the state in view of the galloping Covid-19 cases and deaths, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here.

"We have all requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a total lockdown from Wednesday 8 p.m. Now the final decision will be taken by the CM," Tope told media persons after a cabinet meeting.

The ministers' demand came in the wake of the continuously worsening Covid-19 situation in the state and hours after the government clamped a daily 20-hour curfew, with essential buying restricted to only four hours daily.

