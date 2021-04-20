Maha ministers demand complete lockdown, CM to decide

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) All Maharashtra ministers on Tuesday demanded that a complete lockdown should be imposed in the state in view of the galloping Covid-19 cases and deaths, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here.

"We have all requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a total lockdown from Wednesday 8 p.m. Now the final decision will be taken by the CM," Tope told media persons after a cabinet meeting.