Maha MLAs set for oath, Ajit Pawar hugs Supriya

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) All the 287 newly-elected legislators of different political parties and Independents trooped down to the Vidhan Bhavan for the Special Session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly where they will be sworn-in by Pro Tem Speaker Kalidas N. Kolambkar, here on Tuesday.

They were warmly welcomed with smiles and handshakes by Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule-Pawar, several Congress leaders, irrespective of the parties they belonged to, as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan.

The sulking former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar created a flutter when he arrived with a wide grin, was greeted by his cousin Supriya Sule and then he gave her a warm hug as the cameras went into a frenzy. She also greeted former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with warmth and folded hands, touched him on the shoulder as he proceeded with a smile -- a never-before witnessed camaraderie among political stalwarts. Supriya Sule also received former Speaker and senior BJP leader Haribhau Bagade and other leaders with warmth, presenting a relaxed atmosphere, in sharp contrast to the tension-filled political turbulence of the past one month. Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray will pay a courtesy call on Governor B.S. Koshyari at Raj Bhavan before arriving at the Vidhan Bhavan to meet the legislators. Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously elected the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for Chief Minister's post by the top leaders of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress.