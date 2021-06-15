Maha: New Covid infections held below 10K, deaths soar over 1K

Against 1,592 deaths declared on Monday, the state now announced 1,458 fatalities (comprising 388 new and 1,070 earlier deaths), sending its toll up to 114,154.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths remained in the higher ranges even as new infections remained below the 10,000 level, and the number of patients cured increased, health officials said on Tuesday.

The number of fresh cases increased from 8,129 on Monday to 9,350, taking the tally to 59,24,773 now.

In Mumbai, for the 19th consecutive day, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level, but increased from 530 a day earlier to 572, to send the tally to 716,351. Deaths dropped further from 19 a day earlier to 14, with total fatalities in the country's commercial capital now climbing to 15,216.

The number of active cases fell from 147,354 to 138,361 now, while 15,176 fully cured patients - higher than the number of fresh infections - returned home, taking the total too 56,69,179, while the recovery rate went up from 95.55 percent to 95.69 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a rise in new cases, from 1,457 to 1,971 now, taking the tally to 15,64,960 and with 127 more deaths, the toll has risen to 30,869.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation was at 904,462, and those is institutional quarantine totalled 5,621.

--IANS

qn/vd