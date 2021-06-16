Maha: New Covid infections rise, deaths remain above 1K

Against 1,458 deaths declared on Monday, the state now revealed a lower figure of 1,236 fatalities (237 new, and 999 earlier deaths), taking the toll to 115,390.

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths remained in the higher ranges even as new infections also spurted to breach the 10,000 level, though the number of patients cured also increased, health officials said on Wednesday.

The number of fresh cases increased from 9,350 on Tuesday to 10,107, taking the tally to 59,34,880.

In Mumbai, for the 20th consecutive day, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level, but shot up from 572 a day earlier to 821, sending the city tally to 717,172. Deaths dropped from 14 a day earlier to 11, to take total fatalities to 15,227.

The number of active cases fell from 138,361 to 136,661, while 10,567 fully cured patients - again more than the number of fresh infections - returned home, taking the total to 56,79,746, while the recovery rate dipped from 95.69 per cent to 95.07 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a rise in new cases, from 1,971 to 2,330, to take its tally to 15,67,290 and with 56 more deaths, the toll rose to 30,990.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 878,781, while those in institutional quarantine was at 5,401.

--IANS

qn/vd