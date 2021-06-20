  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Maha NGO whips up ready-to-cook food kits for tribals, migrants

Maha NGO whips up ready-to-cook food kits for tribals, migrants

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 20th, 2021, 10:20:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Quaid Najmi
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features