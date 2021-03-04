Maha Oppn red-faced as probe dubs 'naked dance' incident false

After the probe by a 6-member women's panel, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Women & Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur and Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, who is Jalgaon Guardian Minister stated in the Maharashtra Assembly that "no such incident" ever happened there.

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) There were red faces in the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a probe revealed that the alleged incident of cops forcing women to 'dance naked' in a Jalgaon hostel was false, here on Thursday.

The House was shocked and rocked on Wednesday after BJP MLA Shweta Mahale raised the issue and was supported by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and others.

After a ruckus, Deshmukh had announced a probe into the purported incident that took place in the government-run Ashadeep Hoste, and its report would be submitted within 48 hours.

"The initial probe report is available. It was investigated by 6 women officers. There are 17 women inmates and statements of 41 witnesses have been recorded. The entry registered were scrutinized. It is found that there is no truth in the allegations. No male police official was present, it's a women's hostel and policemen are not permitted inside," Deshmukh said.

He added that a woman who reportedly made the complaint was 'mentally unstable' and her husband and family members have complained about her medical condition.

