Maha pays rich tributes to Congress MP Rajeev Satav (Ld)

Saying that the news of the untimely demise of the dynamic parliamentarian was 'agonising', the Governor said it came at a time when one felt that he would come out of Covid-19.

Pune (Maharashtra), May 16 (IANS) Led by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, top state leaders from various political parties paid rich tributes to Congress MP and youth leader Rajeev Satav who fell to Covid-19, here on Sunday.

"He was known for his leadership qualities and organizational abilities. He had excellent public relations. Unfortunately, death has snatched away a promising leader with great potential," said Koshyari.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief and said Satav was "a sincere and learned leader who had immense faith in the parliamentary system of democracy" whose loss will be felt by the Congress party.

State Congress President Nana F. Patole said that he was at a complete loss for words on learning of the demise of his dear friend - "Alvida (Goodbye) My Friend".

Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar described Satav as "a young, dynamic and learned" leader, and recalled how he successfully handled his responsibilities as AICC In-charge for Gujarat.

"In his untimely demise, the state has lost a great upcoming leader" said Pawar in a message mourning the demise of the youth leader from Hingoli.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state has lost "a powerful young leader" whose friendship extended across party lines and will be a loss to the entire country.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, former CM Prithviraj Chavan and other senior Congress leaders paid tributes to Satav and remembered his contributions as an MP, AICC General Secretary and as a grassroots leader over the years.

Describing him as "a rising star which has gone down" Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, accorded MoS status, reminisced the days when the young Satav started his political life at the Zilla Parishad level and soon grew into a national leader.

Posting an undated video with Satav, NCP MP Supriya Sule said she was deeply saddened to hear of the death of her dear friend and colleague - "I will surely miss you, Rajeev. RIP".

AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt said: "Too shocked & deeply pained to express our agony. A promising, caring young leader was snatched away from us by cruel fate. Our dearest colleague and younger brother."

Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Devendra Fadnavis said he was "shocked" to learn of the youthful leader's demise and offered condolences to the bereave Satav family.

Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar said he was pained to know of Satav's untimely death and prayed for him besides consoling his family members.

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap said he was "shocked and pained" by Satav's demise, while other senior leaders like Sanjay Nirupam, Milind Deora and central party leaders also expressed grief.

--IANS

qn/skp/