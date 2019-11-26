Maha polilitcs: Everything likely to be decided today, says Sena leader Ramdas Kadam

Mumashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): After Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the chief ministerial face of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', party leader Ramdas Kadam said that everything about the government formation in Maharashtra will be decided today.

"The Governor will invite him (Uddhav Thackeray), maybe everything will be decided today. We are going to him (Governor)," Kadam told ANI here.Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of a tri-party alliance formed by Congress-Sena-NCP to form government in Maharashtra.Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Thackeray will definitely be the Chief Minister.He said that if governor accepts the claim then oath-ceremony would take place on December 1 at 5 pm at Shivaji Park.Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly, BJP's Fadnavis, earlier in the day, announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister following his deputy NCP leader Ajit Pawar's resignation, just three days after he was sworn in.Addressing media persons after announcing his decision to step out, Fadnavis told reporters: "We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government."The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine had demonstrated a "show of strength" yesterday claiming support of 162 MLAs.BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday took oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly here at Raj Bhavan. (ANI)