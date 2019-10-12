Maha polls: 14 candidates of alliance partners to contest on BJP's lotus symbol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra are contesting the assembly polls on BJP's lotus symbol.

"BJP is contesting 164 seats while Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. 14 seats which were given to our allies Republican Party of India (Athawale), Raiyyat Kranti of Sadabhau Khot, Shiv Sangram and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the candidates on those seats are also contesting on BJP's lotus symbol," BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini told ANI.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West constituency. He is up against former BJP MLA and now Congress candidate Ashish Deshmukh. BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Dada Patil is in the fray from Kothrud constituency in Pune. Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra Minister and close aide of Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from Jamner.Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been fielded from Ballarpur. The son of BJP leader and Union Minister Rao Saheb Danave, Santosh Danve Patil will contest from Bhokardan constituency.BJP has fielded Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade in Fulambari and Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha in Malabar Hill.Former Congress Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who also joined BJP and is currently a minister in the Fadnavis cabinet, is in the fray from Shirdi.Rohini Khadse, daughter of former minister Ekanath Khadse is in the fray from Muktai Nagar seat.Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)