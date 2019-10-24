Maha polls: CM Fadnavis leading on Nagpur South West seat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading with 12,906 votes on Nagpur South West seat. The counting of votes is currently underway for Maharashtra Assembly polls.



Fadnavis is pitted against Ashish Deshmukh of Congress, who is trailing with 5,363 votes.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 97 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, while its ally Shiv Sena is ahead in 64 seats, as per official trends from EC (at 11:00 am).



Congress, on the other hand, is leading on 39 seats while its alliance partner, NCP is ahead in 53 seats.



Polling for 288 seats of Maharashtra was held on October 21 in a single phase. (ANI)