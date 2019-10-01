Maha polls: NDA-ally Shiv Sangram Party gets 4 seats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vinayak Mete of Shiv Sangram Party, an NDA ally on Tuesday said his party has been given 4 seats out of 288 in Maharashtra Assembly but expressed dissatisfaction after Beed seat went to Shiv Sena.

Mete said that he has requested that Shiv Sena should him Beed Assembly seat so that he can contest election from there. However, he has ruled out the possibility to contest as an independent."Yesterday, an alliance was announced by the NDA and we are very happy to be a part of it. We had asked for 12 seats and had insisted that we should get at least 7 seats. But we have been given 4 seats," he said after his meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."I myself wanted Beed seat but it has been given to Shiv Sena. I had come to request BJP that if the Shiv Sena can give me that seat in friendship so that I can fight on that seat. If I am given Beed, I will fight and if not then I will not go independent as we are in a friendship in NDA and we will not oppose each other," he added.The BJP has released its first list of 125 candidates while its ally Shiv Sena put out a list of 124 seats for the polls. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)