Maha: Probe panel issues arrest warrant against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) In a significant development, an enquiry commission in Maharashtra on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, currently the Commandant-General of the state Home Guards, officials said here.

The warrant was issued by retired judge K.U. Chandiwal, who is probing the March 20 letter written by Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, levelling charges of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was later forced to step down.