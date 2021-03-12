Maha public service prelims exams rescheduled for March 21

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)'s preliminary examinations for 2020 shall be conducted on March 21, according to an official announcement here on Friday.

The exams were scheduled for March 14 (Sunday), but were postponed for the fifth time in past 12 months in view of the Covid-19 crisis, sparking off massive protests across the state on Thursday, rattling the government.