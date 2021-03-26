Maha, Punj, K'taka major contributors to Covid resurge

Of the 59,118 new cases reported in the last 24 hours through out the country, Maharashtra contributed 35,952, followed by Punjab with 2,661 while Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases -- which comes to 41,136 alone.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Five states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- have reported a surge in daily new cases, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

India's total active caseload continued to rise after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. It stands at 4.21 lakh (4,21,066) on Friday. A net incline of 25,874 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three states -- Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 73.64 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,64,637 as on the day. The national recovery rate is 95.09 per cent. A total of 32,987 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

While 257 people lost their battle against the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 78.6 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported 111 casualties, followed by Punjab with 43.

So far, 5.55 crore doses of corona vaccines have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

Now, those over 45 years of age will also get Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities, the central government has announced.

--IANS

aka/in