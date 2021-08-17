Maha records 10 more Delta Plus cases, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon lead

The number of new cases has gone up from 66 recorded on Friday besides 5 deaths till date.

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Maharashtra has reported 10 more cases of Delta Plus Covid variant, taking the total infectees to 76, with Ratnagiri and Jalgaon emerging as the worst-hit districts, health officials said on Monday.

The deaths include two in Ratnagiri, and one each in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed, comprising three males and two females, all senior citizens.

In view of the spurt in Delta Plus cases, the state government has ordered setting up Rapid Response Teams at the district-levels and launched a massive contact tracing exercise to prevent more infections.

The latest data of 76 Delta Plus cases shows: Ratnagiri (15), Jalgaon (13), Mumbai (11), Kolhapur (7), Thane and Pune (6 each), Raigad and Palghar (3 each), Nanded, Gondia and Sindhudurg (2 each), besides one each in Akola, Aurangabad, Beed, Chandrapur, Nandurbar, and Sangli.

From these, 10 had been fully vaccinated, 12 had taken a single dose, and 37 were asymptomatic.

--IANS

qn/vd