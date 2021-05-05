  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Maha school principal's fancy 'avatars' create vax buzz

Maha school principal's fancy 'avatars' create vax buzz

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, May 5th, 2021, 13:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Quaid Najmi
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features