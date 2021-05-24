Maha sees Covid deaths, cases drop, toll crosses 89K mark

Compared with the highest 1,320 deaths declared on Sunday, the state reported 592 fatalities - comprising 361 present and 231 old deaths, taking its toll to 89,212.

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths and cases dropped significantly even as the state toll zoomed above the 89,000 level, health officials said on Monday.

The number of fresh cases remained went below the 25,000 level - dropping from 26,672 on Sunday to 22,122, while the tally rose above the 56 lakh level, to 56,02,019.

In Mumbai, the new infections decreased from 1,427 on Sunday to 1,049, taking the city tally to 697,959, while deaths fell from 49 on Sunday to 48, taking total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,613.

The state death rate remained stable at 1.59 per cent while the number of active cases fell from 348,395 to 327,580.

Keeping in with the recent trend of recoveries surpassing infections, 42,320 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 51,82,592 while the recovery rate further improved from 92.12 per cent to 92.51 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a decrease in new cases, from 3,678 to 2,713, taking its case tally to 15,11,376 and with 69 more deaths, the toll rose to 26,935 now.

Of the day's deaths, including the old fatalities, recorded in the state due to the contagion, Mumbai led with 48, while 29 each succumbed in Nashik and Kolhapur, 22 each in Ahmednagar and Beed, 21 in Amravati, 20 in Chandrapur, 18 in Pune, 16 in Yavatmal, 15 in Solapur, 12 in Sindhudurg, 11 in Gadchiroli, 10 in Sangli, nine each in Satara, Ratnagiri, and Parbhani, seven each in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Jalgaon, and Nanded, six in Wardha, five in Latur, three each in Nandurbar, Osmanabad, and Nagpur, two each in Akola and Washim, and one each in Aurangabad and Bhandara.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 27,29,01, while those shunted to institutional quarantine totalled 24,932.

