Maha sees Covid deaths, cases rise again; state toll races past 78K

Against 793 deaths on Tuesday, the state fatalities were at 816 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 78,007.

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Maharashtra saw Covid-19 cases and fatalities go up again and the state toll raced past the 78,000 mark, though Mumbai continued to improve, health officials said on Wednesday.

While the number of new infections remained below the 50,000 level, they increased from 40,956 on Tuesday to 46,781, with the tally rising above the 52 lakh mark, to 52,26,710.

Mumbai, however, continued to be encouraging, with the infections remaining below the 3,000-level, but increasing from 1,717 to 2,104, as the city tally rose to 681,233. Daily deaths went up from 51 on Tuesday to 66 now, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital reached 13,972.

For the 11th day straight, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped from 558,996 to 546,129 now.

Meanwhile, 58,805 fully cured patients -- again higher than the number of fresh infections -- returned home, taking the total to 46,00,196 now, and the recovery rate improved from 87.67 per cent to 88.01 per cent now.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a hike in new cases, to 6,818 now, taking its tally to 14,63,629, while with 129 more deaths, the toll shot up above the 25,000 mark to 25,110.

Of the day's deaths, Nashik again led with 78, while 74 succumbed in Pune, 66 in Mumbai, 54 in Nagpur, 50 in Beed, 36 in Thane, 35 in Solapur, 32 in Ahmednagar, 29 in Kolhapur, 27 in Chandrapur, 25 in Jalna, 23 each in Jalgaon, Nanded, and Bhandara, 20 each in Sangli and Osmanabad, 18 each in Raigad and Akola, 17 in Amravati, 16 in Satara, 15 each in Sindhudurg and Latur, 14 in Yavatmal, 13 each in Aurangabad and Parbhani, 10 each in Hingoli, Washim, and Wardha, nine in Palghar, eight in Ratnagiri, six in Buldhana, three each in Dhule and Gondia, two in Gadchiroli, and one in Nandurbar.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 36,13,000 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine totalled 29,417.

--IANS

qn/vd