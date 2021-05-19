Maha sees Covid deaths fall but new cases rise, toll crosses 84K

Compared with 679 deaths on Tuesday, the state fatalities fell to 594 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 84,371.

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Maharashtra's new Covid-19 infections suddenly shot above 30,00 level, but fatalities decreased while the state death toll crossed the 84,000 mark, health officials said on Wednesday.

After two days, the number of fresh cases shot above the 30,000 level, increasing from 28,438 on Tuesday to 34,031, taking the tally to 54,67,537.

The Mumbai situation reflected the state trend, with new infections, after dropping below the 1,000 mark, increas fngrom 961 on Tuesday to 1,329, taking the tally to 691,352.

Mumbai's daily deaths also increased from 44 on Tuesday to 57 on Wednesday, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 14,373 now.

After six days, the state death rate remained stable at 1.54 per cent, while the number of active cases fell from 419,727 to 401,695 now.

Also, 51,457 fully cured patients -- again higher than the number of fresh infections -- returned home, taking the total up to 49,78,937, while the recovery rate further improved from 90.69 per cent to 91.06 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a corresponding hike in new cases, at 3,446, taking its tally to 14,93,835, while with 94 more deaths, the toll shot up to 26,319 now.

Of the day's fatalities, Kolhapur again led the state with 80 deaths, while there were 57 in Mumbai, 52 in Pune, 40 each in Solapur and Nagpur, 35 in Nashik, 32 in Beed, 28 each in Thane and Aurangabad, 27 each in Ahmednagar and Sangli, 18 in Amravati, 16 in Latur, 11 in Satara, 10 each in Parbhani and Chandrapur, nine in Raigad, eight each in Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, and Nanded, six each in Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, and Akola, five each in Ratnagiri, Yavatmal, and Washim, three each in Dhule and Gondia, two in Hingoli, and one in Buldhana.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 30,59,095, while those shunted to institutional quarantine stood at 23,828.

