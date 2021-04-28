Maha sees Covid deaths zoom above 1,000, state toll crosses 67K

The state recorded 1,035 deaths including 50 earlier fatalities - up from the previous peak high of 895 on April 27, taking its toll to 67,214.

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 fatalities catapulted to the four-digit level on Wednesday with the toll crossing the 67,000 mark though the number of fresh infections reduced, health officials said here.

The number of new infections stayed above the 60,000 mark, but fell from 66,358 on Tuesday to 63,309 now, as the state tally climbed to 44,73,394.

Mumbai saw cases stay below the 5,000 level as it notched 4,926, taking its tally to 640,409, while daily deaths again shot up sharply from 59 on Tuesday to 78 now. Total fatalities in the country's commercial capital are at 12,954 now (with reconciliations in the data).

The state death rate remained stable at 1.05 per cent, and the number of active cases increased marginally to 673,481.

On the brighter side, 61,181 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 37,30,379 now, but the recovery rate dropped from 83.21 per cent on Monday to 83.04 per cent now.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a rise in new cases at 12,782, taking its tally to 13,48,395 now, and with 220 more deaths, the toll shot up to 23,015 now, owing to reconciled data.

Of the day's fatalities (including 50 old deaths), Pune led the state with 169 deaths, while there were 127 in Thane, 83 in Nagpur, 81 in Aurangabad, 78 in Mumbai, 43 in Nandurbar, 41 in Nashik, 38 in Satara, 32 each in Ahmednagar and Yavatmal, 31 in Latur, 23 in Raigad, 19 in Nanded, 16 in Parbhani, 15 each in Sangli and Hingoli, 14 each in Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Washim, 13 in Jalna, 10 each in Solapur, Kolhapur, Beed and Amravati, nine in Gondia, eight each in Ratnagiri and Chandrapur, seven each in Dhule and Wardha, six in Akola and Bhandara, four in Osmanabad, and two in Palghar.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased to 42,03,547, while those shunted to institutional quarantine stood at 31,159.

