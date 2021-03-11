Maha Shivratri: Shivraj pulls chariot during 'Shiv Baraat'

Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered special prayers at the Badwale Mahadev temple here and also pulled the chariot during the 'Shiv Baraat' procession.

The festival is being celebrated with great pomp and devotion in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan arrived at the temple with his wife Sadhana Singh and performed the 'Shiva Abhishek'.