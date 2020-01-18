Maha Vikas Agadi govt planning for resolution on CAA, says Waghmare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Congress Spokesperson Raju Waghmare on Friday said that the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government in the state is planning to bring out a resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Waghmare said, "Our senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat has also expressed his stand on the CAA and even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said we are against the CAA."



"As far as talks on the resolution on CAA are concerned, our senior leaders of MVA will sit together and we will decide about it," he said. (ANI)

