Maha Vikas Aghadi govt calls for Maharashtra bandh on October 11 over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, said Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil.



The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh tomorrow, noted Patil.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3. (ANI)