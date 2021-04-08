'Maha Vikas Aghadi is actually Maha Vasooli Aghadi': BJP demands resignation of Maharashtra govt

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is actually a "Maha Vasooli Aghadi", said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday while hitting out at the state's ruling party over the Sachin Waze controversy that recently came to light.



"In the last 30 days, such turmoil is happening in Maharashtra, that it is hard to keep track. It is clear that Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is actually 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'. Its common minimum program is to collect money through the police," Javadekar said while addressing a press conference here.

He further said that the controversy "showed the character" of the ruling alliance in the state.

"Shiv Sena and its government need to answer several questions - What is your common minimum program? Apart from loot, what is going on under your governance? The entire Sachin Waze and Home Minister controversy shows the character of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. They have no right to remain in power. We demand their resignation," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Mansukh Hiran case, is in NIA custody, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

