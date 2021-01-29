Mahagathbandhan to form human chain on Sat in support of farmers

After the meeting, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are standing firmly with the farmers. He said the government is trying to pit farmers and jawans against one another.

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Lending support to the farmers' movement, the various political parties which are part of the opposition Grand Alliance ('Mahagathbandhan') held a meeting on Friday where they discussed forming a 'human chain' across the country on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, appealed to the people of Bihar to join him in the human chain. He said the way the farmers of Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh are joining the farmers' agitation, in the same way Bihar farmers should come forward.

He said the Opposition parties boycotting the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament shows that the Central government wants to impose the three 'black laws' (referring to the three Central farm laws). He sarcastically asked what is the compulsion that the Central government is trying to impose the farm laws.

Tejashwi hit out at the Central government saying, "The farmer laws are not for the annadatas (farmers) but for 'fund donors'. There is a move to give the land of the farmers to the businessmen."

Yadav also flayed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and said the crops are being procured here at half the price. He said diesel prices are soaring due to which the farmers are incurring losses.

He questioned the silence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of the farmers agitation and expressed confidence about the success of the 'human chain' to be formed on Saturday.

