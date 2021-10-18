Mahanadi coalfields limited dispatches highest ever 5.47 lakh tonnes of coal to consumers

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the leading coal producer, has dispatched over 5.47 lakh ton coal to consumers on Sunday breaking its own record of 5.45 lakh tonne within a fortnight, informed the Ministry of Coal.



As per an official release, The Company dispatched the highest ever 103 rakes of coal with 65 rakes coming from Talcher coalfields while 38 rakes were supplied from Ib Valley coalfields.

PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, congratulated the officers and workers of MCL for their consistent and coordinated approach to maximize coal supply which has resulted in an average dispatch of 5.17 lakh tonne per day for the month of October.

Asserting that MCL has sufficient coal stock Sinha said, "For the month of October, the coal production, despatch, and overburden (OB) removal have registered a growth of 26.5 per cent, 34.3 per cent and 71.7 per cent respectively as against the same period during the last financial year.

Recording an impressive double-digit growth during the current fiscal, MCL has produced 78.5 million tonne coal, registering a growth of 12.16 per cent, while dispatched 89.65 million tonnes of dry fuel to the consumer, as against 74.33 million tonnes supplied during the same period last year.

Overburden (OB) removal at MCL has also registered a significant growth of 22.2 per cent at 101.02 million cubic meters during the current fiscal. This would ensure the sufficient availability of exposed resources to extract coal and meet the market demands. (ANI)