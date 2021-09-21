Mahant Giri's death: Akhilesh seeks probe by sitting HC judge

Akhilesh reached Prayagraj on Tuesday to pay his respects to the departed saint, who allegedly died by suicide on Monday evening.

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 21 (IANS) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that a sitting judge of the high court should be asked to probe the mysterious death of Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri.

"If the truth has to come out, then a probe should be ordered by a sitting high court judge," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the autopsy of the Mahant will now be held on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that this has been done to allow his followers to pay their respects and have a last glimpse of the saint.

--IANS

amita/dpb