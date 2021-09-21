Mahant Giri's death: Yogi says culprits will not be spared

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured that those responsible for the death of Mahant Narendra Giri would not be spared at any cost.

The chief minister reached the Bagambhari Mutt and offered floral tributes to the departed saint.

Yogi Adityanath said that "Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident. A team of senior police officials is investing the case."