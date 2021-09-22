Mahant Narendra Giri's mortal remains given samadhi

The 'samadhi' was placed under a lemon tree, as desired by the deceased saint.

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 22 (IANS) The mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri were placed in a 'samadhi' in the premises of the Baghambari Mutt on Wednesday, amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of scores of saints and seers.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who had ended his life, allegedly by suicide on Monday evening, was placed in the 'samadhi' in a lying position and not in a sitting position, as is the custom.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the Mahant were taken in a procession to Sangam for the last holy bath. A huge crowds turned out along the route to pay last respects to the seer.

The autopsy of Narendra Giri was also done on Wednesday morning by a designated panel of five doctors. The report was sealed and the viscera has been preserved for further examination.

Sources, however, said that the panel of doctors had confirmed death by hanging.

--IANS

amita/skp/