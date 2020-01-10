Mahant Nritya Gopal Das gets 'Z' category security

Lucknow, Jan 10 (IANS) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, will now be given "Z" category security. The Mahant, till now, enjoyed "Y" category security.

The increase in his security cover has now fuelled speculations that he could be named the head of the proposed trust for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

The announcement for the trust is expected to take place after January 16.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had recently said that temple construction should begin on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas is a trust formed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in January 1993 soon after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It was headed by Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans then and after his demise in 2003, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das took over the reins. According to reports, in 2001, the Mahant was attacked by unidentified assailants and he survived with minor injuries. After this incident, he was provided security by the government. In November last year, the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case ruling that the property will be managed in Lord Rama's name but a trust will be set up by the Central government within three months to build the temple. A 5-acre land was allotted for the construction of a mosque for the Muslims.