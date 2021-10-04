Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on oxygen support

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been put on oxygen support.

The Mahant was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow on Sunday evening, after his oxygen level dropped dramatically.

His close disciple, Kamal Nayan Das, said that Mahant was complaining of breathlessness, when doctors from Faizabad district hospital referred him to Medanta, Lucknow, where his condition is now said to be stable.