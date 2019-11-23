Mahanta slams AGP's top brass for silence over CAB

Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) Expressing his displeasure over the party's role regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, former Assam chief minister and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Friday said that a section of party's top brass have surrendered to the BJP for the sake of remaining in power.

Mahanta's statement came in the wake of series of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by different organizations and the stoic silence maintained by the AGP, which is a partner of the BJP led ruling alliance in Assam.

"I have expressed my opposition against the CAB from day one and my stand remains the same. I appeal the AGP leadership to break the silence and oppose the Bill, " he said adding that while the regional party is opposed to the Bill, the top brass of the party are maintaining silence over it.

"AGP is a party of the people of Assam. The regional party should not side with the BJP on CAB merely for the sake of remaining in power. The top leadership must oppose the Bill as they are part of the government, " the former Assam chief minister said.

He said that most of the AGP leaders are opposed to the bill but they are silent as they fear expulsion from the party if they against the whims of a few top leaders of the regional party.

"There are examples of expulsion of sone AGP leaders b the party top brass for opposing CAB in Jorhat in the past, " he said.

The BJP is planning to table the controversial CAB in the ongoing session of the parliamentt.

"Some of the BJP leaders are saying that the BJP is pushing hard CAB due to West Bengal electiins. Why should Assam suffer due to Bengal elections, " Mahanta said.

Asked about the launch of a new student win of the AGP on Thursday, the senior AGP leader said he was invited for the programme by AGP top brass. "Even if I am invited, I would not have gone. Student wing cannot strengthen the party, rather we should all strengthen the All Assam Student's Union for the interest of the state, " he said.

ah/sdr/