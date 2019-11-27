Maharahstra: Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong govt will not remain for many days, says BJP MLA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is set to form the government in Maharashtra, newly-elected BJP MLA Ram Satpute on Wednesday said that their government will not last for many days.

"We will work as a good Opposition under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. This government will be only there for a few days. This government is of 'Jayachandon' (a character in Mahabharata referring to betrayal) and will not continue for many days," Satpute told ANI.



Newly-elected MLAs today reached at Vidhan Bhawan here for the oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra Assembly.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar had taken oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly here at the Raj Bhavan.

"Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards, the oath will be administered to the MLAs," Kolambkar said.

Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28. (ANI)

