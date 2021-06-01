Maharashta Dy CM Ajit Pawar chairs meeting on reservation in promotions

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday met other state ministers on the issue of reservation in promotions in government jobs.



After a meeting on the issue that he chaired and which was attended by Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal, KC Padvi and Varsha Gaikwad, Pawar tweeted that some positive discussions had taken place.

Maharashtra on Monday extended benefits of reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to the Maratha community, which is classified as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC).

A state government notification provides for 10 per cent EWS quota for admissions into educational institutions and direct recruitment in government jobs to the Maratha community in Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court had on May 5 this year struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat in its judgment said that that people from the Maratha community cannot be declared as educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category. (ANI)

