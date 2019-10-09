Maharashtra: 1 dead after tree falls on bus following heavy rains in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person was killed after a tree fell on a service bus belonging to Municipal Corporation, following a heavy rainfall here on Wednesday.

Fire brigade department said, "One person died due to falling of a tree near Grahak Peth area on Tilak road due to heavy rain in the city. A tree had fallen on a moving service bus of Municipal Corporation in which the driver of the bus was trapped inside the vehicle."



According to Pune District Magistrate, "More than 60 incidents of tree uprooting were reported in last three hours due to heavy rainfall in the city. Some vehicles also reported damages."

"A total of 310 people have been shifted to a safe place due to waterlogging in the houses after heavy rains in the city," the statement said. (ANI)

