Maharashtra: 11 killed as heavy rains, flood wreak havoc in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The death toll in Pune floods rose to 11, official figures showed on Thursday, as excess water discharged from Nazare Dam post heavy rainfall has flooded the region.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that state government was closely monitoring the situation."Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC," he tweeted.



According to Pune district administration, at least 150 houses have been damaged due to the sudden flow of water from upstream with full force.

Two more teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been deployed for flood rescue operations in the city - one team each at Katraj and Baramati.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for Thursday.

Six people were killed in a wall collapse incident in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday while one other body was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a vehicle in a canal near Sinhagad road on Thursday morning. Among the seven deceased, one is a child.

Three teams of NDRF including one in Baramati and two others in city area have been deployed in the district of search and rescue operation.

Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra. (ANI)

