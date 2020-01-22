Maharashtra: 18-year-old boy commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by school mates, hostel staffers

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy has committed suicide by hanging himself after he was sexually assaulted allegedly by his school mates and some of the hostel staffers in Chandrapur district.

The deceased, who was a Class 12 student, used to stay in Sevadal Boys Hostel situated in Jivati Tahsil, Marai Patan village in the district.



Police has recovered a notebook from the crime place in which the boy has mentioned that he was sexually assaulted by three hostel staffers and other fellow students on a regular basis. According to police, the victim has also mentioned incidents that he faced in the past.

Briefing about the incident, Shilwant Nandedkar, the sub-divisional police officer said, "We have registered a case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against 14 persons including 11 students and three hostel staffers." (ANI)

