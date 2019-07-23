Maharashtra: 2.5 yr old girl child found dead after being abducted in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a two and a half years old girl was found dead after being abducted from her house in Pune's Sanghavi area on Tuesday.

"A girl who was the daughter of a labourer was abducted from her house late night on Monday from their house based in a labour camp and was found dead in the morning in a canal," Prabhakar Shinde, senior police inspector of Sanghavi police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad said.



"Labourer's family was brought from Chhatisgarh to work for a construction site where they were allotted a house in labour camp near the construction site. Police have detained four accused on the basis of suspicion and investigating the matter further. The FIR is yet to be registered since post mortem of the girl is still pending," he added.

FIR registration is in process. (ANI)

