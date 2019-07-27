Maharashtra: 2 injured after metal shed of Sai Vandana building collapses in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two people got injured here on Saturday morning after the metal shed of Sai Vandana building collapsed and fell on Banarashi Chawl near Amar Jyoti society, triggered by the heavy rains.



The injured people have been identified as Maruti Lomate (44) and Prajkta Lomate (18), who have suffered a minor head injury. Prajakta has been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) along with a fire brigade, one emergency tender and one rescue vehicle has reached the spot.

According to RDMC- Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred at around 5:35 am on Saturday. The building is located behind TMT bus depot, Dawale Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar pada number 3, in Thane.

As informed by the corporation authorities, major damage has been caused to the roof of four rooms in Banarashi Chawl. (ANI)

