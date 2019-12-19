Maharashtra: 20-year-old woman seriously injured in acid attack

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A 20-year-old engineering student was seriously injured in an acid attack in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Mundipar bus stand when two men on a bike threw acid on her.

A resident of Khalbandha village, the victim is a second-year student at an engineering college in Nagpur. The attackers, who had covered their faces, threw acid on the victim while she was waiting for a Nagpur-bound bus.



While the duo fled the scene, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Nagpur for treatment. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons in this regard. (ANI)

