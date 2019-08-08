Maharashtra: 3 accused escape from police custody on highway

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Three accused on Wednesday escaped from police custody on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here.

"Three men were arrested for robbery and were lodged in Thane jail. On Wednesday, they were being taken to district court in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In the evening on their return, one of the accused complained of nausea. The police van halted alongside highway. After getting down from the van, three accused pushed the escort policemen and ran away," read a press release of Palghar Police.



The accused has been identified as Jairam Dalvi (21), Ganesh Dalvi (20) and Martin Madha (30).

The police has filed the case against accused under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

