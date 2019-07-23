Maharashtra: 3 godowns gutted in major fire in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], July 23(ANI): Three godowns were gutted after a major fire broke out at a rubber storage facility in Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out at Dapora Prenana compound at around 2 am, engulfed a nearby chemical godown and subsequentially spread to another godown adjacent to it.



Residents of nearby buildings said they heard loud noises of chemical drums blasting in the storage facility.

A bike parked outside one of the buildings was razed in the fire.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Dattatraya Salvi, a fire officer, said they faced problems in their operation as the roads leading to the area were very bad. "The routes were so bad that we feared the fire engines may lose balance. This is causing problems in transporting water," he said. (ANI)

