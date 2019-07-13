Maharashtra: 3 people found murdered inside building compound in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Three people were found murdered inside a building compound in MIDC Industrial Area here on Saturday morning, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad Sheikh (20-years-old), Naushad Sheikh (14-years old) and Rajesh (28-years-old).



The bodies were found inside a building compound in Indira Nagar after the police were informed about the incident. The deceased used to work in the scrap business.

Police suspect that the deceased have been killed with a sharp weapon.

The dead bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

