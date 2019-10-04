Maharashtra: 51-year-old man commits suicide by jumping from high-rise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A 51-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping from the seventh floor of a building here, said officials.

The incident occurred in the morning.

"The incident occurred on October 4 at around 11 am. A 51-year-old man, Ramesh Mohan Lal Jain has committed suicide by jumping from 7th floor of unity tower building under NM Joshi Marg police jurisdiction. An ADR is registered and police are further investigating the matter," said a police official.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)

