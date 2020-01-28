Maharashtra: 52-year-old man rapes teenage girl in Gondia

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A 52-year-old man from Gondia raped a 19-year-old girl, police said.

The accused has been arrested by the police and a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against him.

"The complaint came to us three days after the incident. The accused was the supervisor of the girl. We have recorded the statement of the victim and are waiting for her medical examination report," Sunil Chavan, Police Inspector of Pardi Police Station told ANI.



More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

