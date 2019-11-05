Maharashtra: Advisory issued in Pimpri-Chinchwad not to spread hateful messages after SC verdict on Ayodhya case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Comissionerate in Maharashtra on Tuesday issued an advisory to not to spread any hateful messages or posts on social media ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

"It is advised that nobody should share a post or comment, or anything related to any particular religion which may affect somebody's beliefs/sentiments, ahead of the probable verdict in Ayodhya case," the advisory said.



"It is also advised that nobody should share or post any old video, audio or photo of past violence incident which can lead to creating law and order problem," the advisory added.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.



The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.



The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janm sthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. (ANI)

