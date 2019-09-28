Maharashtra: BJP MLA Charan Waghmare arrested for misbehaving with woman police official

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Tumsar Charan Waghmare was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a women sub-inspector.

According to the police, the women sub-inspector has accused the MLA Charan Waghmare and BJP city president Anil Jibhkate of molestation and using abusive language during a function on September 16.



"The complaint against the accused was lodged in Tumsar police station on September 18," the police stated.

The accused was taken to the district hospital for medical examination after his arrest. (ANI)

