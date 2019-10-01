Maharashtra: BJP releases first list of candidates, Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat in the upcoming Assembly elections, announced BJP while releasing party's first list of candidates for Maharashtra polls.

In the first list, BJP has released the names of 125 candidates who will fight in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Prominent among these candidates include BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil who has been allotted ticket from Kothrud whereas party leader Pankaja Munda will be contesting from Parli seat.Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who quit Congress and joined BJP recently will be contesting from Shirdi whereas State Minister Girish Mahajan has been given ticket from Jamner.In addition to these, the BJP also announced that Udayanraje Bhosale will be the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha by-polls in the Satara constituency. Bhosale, the Lok Sabha MP from Satara, had earlier met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and tendered his resignation and later joined the BJP in the presence of top party leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.In the recently released list, the BJP has replaced 12 incumbent MLAs while offering tickets to 12 women candidates.Earlier yesterday, BJP state chief Patil had said that the seat-sharing agreement with Shiv Sena will be announced soon after assuring that the two parties will fight the election in coalitionEarlier in September, Bhosale an NCP leader from Satara and a descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale, joined the BJP. (ANI)