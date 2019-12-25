Maharashtra: BJP workers take to the streets in support of CAA in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers here on Wednesday came out on the streets in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and appealed to the people to dispel any rumours regarding the Act.

"We have come on the streets not as BJP workers but as patriots against those who are creating violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. These people are spreading rumours and instigating others including Muslims against the Act. The Act will not take away the rights of any citizen instead it will only strengthen the nation," Rajeshri Palane, Mumbai BJP Secretary told ANI.



"This government has begun the work to sort out the age-old issues in the country and so the opposition parties like Congress cannot digest it. We support the CAA and we believe that the migrants should get the right of citizenship in our country because where will they go if we will not support them," Pramod Kumar Pandey, party worker told ANI.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)